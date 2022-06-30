Staff Reporter

Govt approves one-month honorarium for govt employees

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved honorarium equal to one month’s basic pay to the officers/officials (BS1-22) for 58 departments during the current fiscal year. “Chairman ECC (Economic Coordination Committee)/Minister for Finance and Revenue has been pleased to approve honorarium to the officers/officials (BS1-22) equal to one month’s basic pay for the financial year 2021-22,” said a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. It added that the expenditures involved may be met from within the allocated budget of respective ministries/divisions for the current fiscal year. The departments included federal ministries/ divisions, Attorney General of Pakistan, Council of Islamic Ideology, Federal Land Commission, Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), Board of Investment, Pakistan Mint Lahore, Pakistan Information Commission, FATF secretariat and others. According to the officials, the decision would cost one billion rupees.

 

