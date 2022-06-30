IHCBA to hold seminar on regime change today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) will Thursday (today) host a seminar on the topic entitled “Regime Change and it’s fallout on Pakistan.”

According to a press statement issued by the IHCBA, the seminar would be organized in pursuance of a decision taken by Executive Committee of IHCBA on Wednesday.

The statement said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will be the chief guest of the event while the other speakers including IHCBA president Shoaib Shaheen, Shamshad Ahmed Khan, Khalid Naeem Lodhi and Ayaz Amir would also address the seminar. It further said that the speakers of the seminar would discuss the economic, political, social and legal consequences of the regime change.