Imran urges people to join ‘historic’ PTI rally on July 2

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday once again urged his supporters to come out of their homes to participate in the “historic” July 2 protest of his party to reject the present coalition government.

Speaking at a PTI workers convention here, he alleged that the US brought the incumbent ruling parties into power to serve and promote its interests.

“It is a decisive movement and the people should come out of their homes in huge numbers on July 2 to participate in the PTI public gathering in Islamabad,” he said. This is because bowing down to oppression was not an answer to the problem rather it increases oppression, he added.

Former prime minister Khan urged the people that they must have to give a strong message that they would not “accept the US-backed slaves to rule the country in any case.”

He reiterated that PTI’s elected government was ousted by the “local abettors through US –backed conspiracy to impose established and certified corrupt who have been plundering and looting the country for the last 30 years.”

He claimed that the ruling coalition conspired against the well-performing PTI government to get relief in corruption cases worth billions of rupees. This could be judged from the fact that they got rid of Rs 1,100 billion of their corruption cases instantly soon after seizing the power, he added.

The PTI Chairman said that the rulers could not hold themselves accountable; that was the reason they brought the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under their control to avoid accountability.

| Asks supporters to come out of their homes to reject present coalition govt | Says people should not accept ‘US-backed slaves’

Claims ruling coalition conspired against well-performing PTI govt to get relief in corruption cases worth billions of rupees

Former prime minister stated that the economic survey released by this government clearly indicated that during PTI tenure, all sectors were performing well, as IT exports were increased by 70 percent and 5.5 million jobs were provided.

Khan stated that PTI did not shift the burden on to the masses and reined in the inflation despite the pressure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PTI chairman accused the “inept” government for opening a floodgate of inflation saying prices in the country were skyrocketing and the economy was fast dwindling.

“The imported government raised the prices of power, petrol, diesel and gas enormously, multiplying the miseries of the masses,” he added.

Khan urged the people that they must have to break the idol of fear and should come out in massive number on July 2 to register a protest against the government in order to get rid of this “slavery once and for all.”

He claimed that the PTI would hold a historic public gathering on July 2 and urged the people that they should “come out in huge numbers not for him but for their future generations, because it was their collective responsibility.”