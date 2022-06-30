Islamabad police to launch environment-friendly energy saving project

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police are going to launch an environment-friendly major energy saving project, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that the decision was made during an important meeting of Dr. Sardar Moazzam, Managing Director, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) with the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. It was decided in the meeting that according to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and with the approval of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Islamabad Police are going to take a revolutionary step under which Islamabad Police are introducing an environment-friendly energy saving project.

All police stations, lines, safe city, offices and other buildings and equipment of Islamabad Police are being shifted to efficient energy. All the details in this regard were discussed during the meeting. A survey on this project has been started under the leadership of Director General Planning Policy Innovation Programme Munir Ahmed and the team has also visited various places. Under this project, all devices will be transferred to the solar system. The main objective of this whole project is that Islamabad Police should also play role in the development of the country.

It is also worth mentioning here that IG Islamabad had also issued orders this month to reduce the fuel quota of vehicles, which would save about Rs 10 million per month. The Islamabad Police will play full role in the development of the country and to put the vision of the Prime Minister into practice.

