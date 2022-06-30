Staff Reporter

JCP meeting considering regularisation of 13 additional judges of LHC postponed

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Wednesday postponed meeting regarding regularisation of 13 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC) due to illness of the Chief Justice LHC. The Judicial Commission was to consider the tenure of Additional Judges Sohail Nasir, Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem, Justice Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafique, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Justice Shan Gul and Justice Raheel Kamran.

