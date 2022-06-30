Jhagra distributes scholarships among MBBS students of NWSM

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Jhagra on Wednesday distributed scholarships and certificates among position holders and graduated MBBS students of Northwest School of Medicine (NWSM).

The NWSM on its achievement of first batch MBBS in Professional Final Examination KMU, organised a certificate distribution ceremony to appreciate the students who stood in the top three positions. Certificates were distributed by the chief guest, Taimur Jhagra, among students, who had successfully qualified the BLS, ICP and QPS training.

The ceremony was also attended by Chairman Allied Health Limited Prof Dr Tariq, Principal Northwest School of Medicine Prof Dr Noor-ul-Eman, and families of the students.

Principal NWSM Prof Dr Noor-ul-Eman briefed the gathering about the current facilitation provided by NWSM to the students that have been reflected in the result. He said that NWSM has the honour of the A+ category in all medical colleges.

Dr Noor-ul-Eman said that there are a number of medical departments in NWSM under one umbrella that can fulfil the needs of a medical university.

He said that for the first time in the history of medical colleges students of NWSM had pre-house job training on basic life support, infection control and prevention, and quality and patient safety.

Taimur Jhagra appreciated all students of NWSM for their phenomenal performance in the final professional examination.

On the occasion, he said that you people are now a part of the health sector and be ready to serve and fulfil your responsibilities. He appreciated NWSM infrastructure and said that the private sector has a vital role in improvement of the public sector.

He said that we will work together and will make medical colleges under a framework that our province becomes a blueprint for the health sector. Minister ended up with congratulations and best wishes.

In the end, scholarships were distributed among the top three MBBS position holders, where Hira Zahid took First in NWSM and second in all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sundas Ali Khan secured the second position and Hoor Sajjad got third in NWSM.

Certificates for successful completion of Basic Life Support, Quality and Patient Safety, and Infection prevention and control training were distributed among ninety graduated students. Chairman AHL Prof Dr Tariq presented a shield to Minister Finance and Health Taimur Jhagra.