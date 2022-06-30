KE to end load-shedding during night

KARACHI – On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Wednesday convened a second high level meeting to resolve the issue of power outages in megalopolis.

Referring to the briefing given by the management of KE, the Commissioner said at present two feeders of KE were shut due to shortage of oil and gas because of which KE was unable to meet the power consumption of the city.

During the meeting, different suggestions were given to overcome the crisis of announced and unannounced load-shedding in the city. KE Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) Amir Zia assured the meeting that Karachi Electric would end night load shedding from residential areas across the city in the next two to three days. Necessary steps were being taken expeditiously in this regard and load shedding will be eliminated in residential areas of Karachi in next two to three days.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said the power crisis must be resolved at all costs and the Karachi administration is always ready to provide basic amenities to the citizens. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Asif Khan, DIGP South Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner South, Deputy Commissioner Keamari and notables from different areas.