Lahore High Court Annuls Hamza Shehbaz’s Election

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has annulled the election of Hamza Shehbaz.

As per details, the LHC on Thursday accepted PTI’s petitions against the election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief minister.

A five-member LHC bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan announced the verdict on pleas filed by PTI, against Hamza’s election as CM on Thursday.

Hamza was elected as chief minister Punjab in a ruckus marred session of the Punjab Assembly on April 16, 2022.

Hamza was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes. While his opponent, Elahi did not receive any votes as his party and PTI had boycotted the polls.

*This is a developing story.*