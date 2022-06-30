News Desk

Lahore High Court Annuls Hamza Shehbaz’s Election

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has annulled the election of Hamza Shehbaz.

As per details, the LHC on Thursday accepted PTI’s petitions against the election of Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief minister.

A five-member LHC bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan announced the verdict on pleas filed by PTI, against Hamza’s election as CM on Thursday.

Hamza was elected as chief minister Punjab in a ruckus marred session of the Punjab Assembly on April 16, 2022.

Hamza was elected as the new chief minister with 197 votes. While his opponent, Elahi did not receive any votes as his party and PTI had boycotted the polls.

 

*This is a developing story.*

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PML-N files intra-court appeal against orders for notification of PA reserved seats

Lahore

Ruling coalition enjoys thin majority as Hamza’s fate hangs in balance

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz to host lunch for Zardari, Bilawal as ANP, MQM-P express reservations

Lahore

CM Punjab reiterates commitment to save people from various contagious diseases

National

PTI govt responsible for current power outages, inflation: Ahsan Iqbal

Islamabad

PM invites Chinese companies to invest in renewable energy

National

Three bogies of train derailed in Khanpur

National

Rain with wind-thundershower expected in most parts of country

National

Pakistan reports 641 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

National

Rahim Yar Khan: One killed, 15 injured in coach, trailer collision

1 of 8,488

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More