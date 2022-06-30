News Desk

Loadshedding to be reduced significantly till July 20: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said the loadshedding would be reduced significantly till July 20 as the government was striving to provide uninterrupted electricity to the masses.

The minister while explaining the electricity generating plan, said that the refilling of 1100 megawatt nuclear power plant was in progress which would be completed soon to add electricity in the national grid.

He said the government would import coal from Afghanistan in the coming days to ensure low-cost power generation and save its precious foreign Currency reserves.

He held responsible, the previous government of PTI, over energy crises as they delayed in purchasing LNG and coal from international market to tackle the energy crisis.

He expressed confidence that in the upcoming few months, there would be massive decreased in the prices of petroleum, gas, electricity and other utility products to provide relief to the masses.

