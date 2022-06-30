INPNews Desk

Maya Ali sings praises for Saba Qamar

Pakistan’s leading film and TV actor, Maya Ali is all praise for super versatile Saba Qamar’s acting in the drama serial ‘Fraud’.

The ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star took to her handle on the photo and video sharing social application, Monday, lauding the Lollywood diva Saba Qamar for her impressive acting in ‘Fraud’ currently being aired on ARY digital.

Maya Ali shared a snippet of a heartbreaking moment from the serial on her Instagram story and wrote: “Every scene of yours is beyond anything. I could feel the pain of Maya. @sabaqamarzaman you’re a born star.”

After Maya’s story went viral, several social users took the opportunity to applaud Saba Qamar for her stellar performance as heartbroken Maya in ‘Fraud’. “Really she is legend,” read one of the comments on the social platform, while another remarked, “Amazing performance of Saba qamar.”

One of the comments dubbed her as an ‘all-time fav’. A fourth comment branded the serial as ‘Blockbuster drama of the year’.

