Miandad, Afridi, Sammy, Shoaib confirmed PJL mentors

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday confirmed Daren Sammy, Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik as mentors of inaugural Pakistan Junior League (PJL) that will be held in Lahore in Oct this year.

Miandad will be the league mentor, while Afridi, Sammy and Shoaib will be the team mentors. The four stalwarts share six major world titles, 1,559 international matches, 43,057 runs and 992 wickets between them. Sammy and Shahid were team-mates in the Peshawar Zalmi team in 2017 when the team in yellow won the HBL Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Javed Miandad will be involved as an overall mentor, assisting the mentors of the six sides and the players during the tournament. Afridi, Sammy and Shoaib will be part of the team dug-outs in the build up to and during the PJL, which will be played at the backend of Pakistan versus England T20I that is scheduled to conclude on 2 Oct. Three more team mentors will be announced in due course.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract Javed Miandad, Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik as mentors for the Pakistan Junior League. Their involvement in the Pakistan Junior League will help us achieve one of our event objectives that revolves around helping future generation of cricketers to achieve the champions and match-winning approach and mindset.”

Javed Miandad said: “I have always enjoyed being part of the coaching set-up and this opportunity provides me with a chance to return to the field, work with players with bigger objectives and help them achieve excellence. Pakistan Junior League is an exciting and unique product, and I not only look forward to making a meaningful contribution but also project this league as a game-changer.”

Daren Sammy said: “I am pleased to have been awarded with the opportunity to be involved in the inaugural Pakistan Junior League. I am fully behind the concept and believe it will assist in identifying and fast-tracking outstanding cricketers. I have been part of Pakistan cricket system since 2016 and I am a witness to some great local talent that has blown me away. I now look forward to working more closely with the teenagers, pass on my knowledge to them and help them fulfill their dreams of becoming international cricketers.”

Shahid Afridi said: “I am a big advocate of investing in the future. Working as mentor of a side comprising teenagers will be a new experience for me. I am thoroughly excited and looking forward to playing my part in helping these energetic and skillful cricketers achieve the zenith of glory. I believe that flashing actually only happens at Under 13 to 19, after that it’s amiably man management.”

Shoaib Malik said: “I feel privileged and honoured to have been awarded with the opportunity to work as a mentor with one of the PJL sides. I believe PJL will prove to the cornerstone of our endeavours to once again become a force to be reckoned with across all formats.”