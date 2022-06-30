NAB filed false reference against me: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB’s) ref-erence against him was not based on facts and its decision should be given on merit. He said that NAB had filed a reference against him regarding the construction of Narowal Sports Complex. The Minister said this while talking to the media here. “If I have committed any corruption, let it be decided. If I have not commit-ted any crime, then the NAB will have to be held accountable,” he said. He said the NAB made a false case against me at the behest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said with the false reference filed against him, his character had been tarnished. “I took a public interest scheme to Narowal, which was sabotaged by the NAB,” he said. Ahsan Iqbal said that the financial loss incurred in this project must be ac-counted for so that such false cases are not made in future. He said that the suspension of this project did not provide an opportunity to train the players and hone their skills. He said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was targeting national institu-tions because they were under pressure due to PTI’s funding case.