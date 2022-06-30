NBP moves towards energy conservation

KARACHI – National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), the largest public sector commercial bank, has taken measures to reduce power and energy consumption across its network in the country. The initiative would support Government of Pakistan’s drive towards energy and fuel conservation. NBP staff (other than the branches & critical staff) have been advised to observe ‘Work From Home (WFH)’ and operate remotely on Wednesday and Friday (for Head Office staff) and Tuesday and Thursday (for Regional Office staff).

All the premises will be closed by 7pm or earlier. However, call centers, Alternative Delivery Channels (ATMs and digital application, etc) will remain available for customers. NBP will also switch-off all its electrically illuminated sign-boards (except ATMs) of branches to decrease energy load. It is pertinent to mention that NBP has more than 1500 branches across the country and recent measures of energy conservation are expected to effectively contribute towards the national energy conservation effort.

Under the leadership of NBP’s senior management special task teams have been established to monitor the mechanism to oversee the progress toward energy conservation. Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, President and CEO (A) of NBP, Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie said, “NBP stands with the nation to conserve energy and totally support the SBP and Government of Pakistan in this effort. We encourage all our staff members to adopt energy and fuel conservation practices. This multifaceted approach would also play an important role in curbing the rising cases of COVID-19’s sixth wave.

NBP has directed all its branches and offices to strictly adhere to the SOPs”, he added.