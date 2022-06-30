‘Nine-vote lead’, Atta Tarar expresses optimism for Hamza’s victory

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Thursday while expressing much optimism for Hamza Shahbaz’s victory in the Punjab CM’s election said that the ruling coalition has a nine-vote lead with the support of 177 lawmakers.

Addressing a press conference after LHC’s verdict pertaining to the case against Hamza Shahbaz’s election and swearing in as the CM of Punjab, the PMLN leader said that the court’s decision did not declare the election null and void.

“It is stated in the decision that Hamza Shahbaz will remain the Chief Minister till the election,” he added.

Furthermore, he said they have the support of 177 members, which is more than PTI and PML-Q.

“We have a nine-vote lead,” said Atta Tarar.

In addition, the PML-N leader Rana Mashhood while vouching for a peaceful and disciplined CM election in the Punjab Assembly warned the opposition that any attempts to sabotage the election process tomorrow (Friday) will be contempt of court.