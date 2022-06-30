News Desk

‘Nine-vote lead’, Atta Tarar expresses optimism for Hamza’s victory

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Thursday while expressing much optimism for Hamza Shahbaz’s victory in the Punjab CM’s election said that the ruling coalition has a nine-vote lead with the support of 177 lawmakers.

Addressing a press conference after LHC’s verdict pertaining to the case against Hamza Shahbaz’s election and swearing in as the CM of Punjab, the PMLN leader said that the court’s decision did not declare the election null and void.

“It is stated in the decision that Hamza Shahbaz will remain the Chief Minister till the election,” he added.

Furthermore, he said they have the support of 177 members, which is more than PTI and PML-Q.

“We have a nine-vote lead,” said Atta Tarar.

In addition, the PML-N leader Rana Mashhood while vouching for a peaceful and disciplined CM election in the Punjab Assembly warned the opposition that any attempts to sabotage the election process tomorrow (Friday) will be contempt of court.

 

More Stories
National

COAS Gen Bajwa calls on Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

National

Pervaiz Elahi to move SC against LHC verdict

National

PTI trying to snatch Punjab’s mandate again: Maryam Nawaz

National

CTD Arrests 11 ‘Terrorists’ in Punjab

National

Sindh Govt to Bear Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s Treatment Expenses

National

Sh Rasheed Fears ‘Chaos’ in Punjab By-Polls

National

Another Shock: Nepra Raises Electricity Rate by Rs7.90

Islamabad

Punjab govt increases laborers minimum wage to Rs25,000

National

Bilawal Bhutto Inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Karachi

National

Chaudhry Shujaat Denies Supporting Hamza as CM Punjab

1 of 8,490

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More