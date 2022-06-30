Staff Reporter

No negligence to be tolerated during polio drive: DC Loralai

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani has said that all communities must work together to rid the country of polio virus.  People must cooperate with the polio teams so that the children could be saved from lifelong disability,” he said during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Polio Task Force on Wednesday.District Health Officer Dr. Shabir Ahmed Mengal, WHO Dr. Zakia Nematullah and PPHI Akhtar Mohammad Polio Campaign Focal Person Babu Mukhtiarullah were present on the occasion.  Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani said that during the polio campaign”Polio vaccination teams are going door to door to ensure that our future generations can avoid disability and stand on their own feet and truly contribute to the development of the country.”

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Finance ministry expects 14.5-15.5 percent inflation in June

Business

Govt taking measures for ease of doing business: Miftah Ismail

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.76 against dollar

Business

Govt asked to allow import of gold legally to discourage smuggling

Business

Stock market loses 467 points

Business

IT exports up by 25.45 per cent in 11 months: Amin

Business

Asian market losses driven by recession, inflation fears

Business

UoW organises Management Career Expo-2022

Business

SECP to allow licensed investment advisors to offer Employer Pension Funds

Business

Cnergyico partners with Unilever to enhance customer convenience

1 of 1,916

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More