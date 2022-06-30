No negligence to be tolerated during polio drive: DC Loralai

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani has said that all communities must work together to rid the country of polio virus. People must cooperate with the polio teams so that the children could be saved from lifelong disability,” he said during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Polio Task Force on Wednesday.District Health Officer Dr. Shabir Ahmed Mengal, WHO Dr. Zakia Nematullah and PPHI Akhtar Mohammad Polio Campaign Focal Person Babu Mukhtiarullah were present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani said that during the polio campaign”Polio vaccination teams are going door to door to ensure that our future generations can avoid disability and stand on their own feet and truly contribute to the development of the country.”