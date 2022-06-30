Our economic misery

Our economy seems in tethers perpetually. Over the past five decades, every government that assumed power had to borrow from international lenders, especially the IMF. All the parties accusing each other of ruining the economy of the country have ruled the country at one time or the other. Some for a much longer time than the PTI, but all have played their role in bringing us where we stand today.

Every government that assumes power is accused of causing rampant inflation while they blame their predecessors. It is ironic that inflation remains high all the time only the blame changes. A few months back, PDM parties were accusing PTI of causing unbearable inflation and now PTI is accusing the PDM of the same. In reality, everyone is to be blamed for the craziness our country is facing. Unfortunately, the father of the nation did not live long after Pakistan was born. After the demise of Quaid e Azam, Liaqat Ali Khan was assassinated.

The leadership that took over forgot the message of the father of the nation completely and adopted royal ways of governance. They spent more than the country could generate. Instead of starting projects of economic growth, they focused on temporary fixes and shallow actions. Resultantly, we find ourselves in an economic meltdown every few years resorting to schemes like “Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro” by Mian Nawaz Sharif.

As soon as the dire economic conditions improve slightly, we are back to the old ways that bring us to begging from IMF and our friends such as KSA and China. The current government of PDM led by Mian Shahbaz Sharif is completely helpless in controlling inflations, electricity shortages, or law and order. If we manage to get through the current economic quagmire, I hope and pray that our leaders realize that our country needs austerity which begins at the top. Unless politicians and top officials become role models in simplicity and work together for the betterment of the country, the nation will never be able to get out of the debt trap and the vicious cycle of inflation.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.