Outages worsen as shortfall reaches 9950MW

ISLAMABAD – There is no relief in sight for Pakistanis as electricity shortage has jumped to almost 9950 MW on Wednesday, resulting an increased load shedding of up to 16 hours, it is learnt reliably here.

At 6pm on Wednesday the total electricity demand in the Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos) and KE’s regions was 28770MW whereas the supply was 18820MW, official source told The Nation.

There was a gap of 9950MW in the demand supply across the country, the source said. The government has completely failed to keep its promise of reducing the load shedding to couple of hours only by the end of June. During first week of June, PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced the load shedding would be reduced to 3 and a half hours immediately, and from June 16, it would also be less than 3 hours. The government would cut the duration of load shedding to one and a half to two hours only from June 30, and would be able to further reduce in July, he further added. Instead the duration of unscheduled and forced load shedding has multiplied during the month and is likely to further increase.

The urban and rural Pakistan is currently facing outages of from 5 to 16 hours. The load shedding is much higher in the high loss areas.

The electricity supply to Tribal Electric Supply Company was the lowest among all the Discos, followed by Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Sukkur Electric Power Company and Peshawar Electric Supply Company.

People forced to suffer 16-hour loadshedding as power demand skyrockets

Tribal Electricity Supply Company (Tesco) is getting only 25pc supply of electricity from the national grid. Against the demand of 906MW the company was supplied only 230 MW, which is approximately 75pc less than the demand.

QESCO was provided only 32pc power supply of its total demand. The Company received 520MW from the national grid against the demand of 1606MW. There was shortage of 1086MW in the QESCO region.

Sukkur Electric Power Company region was supplied only 46pc of the required electricity. SEPCO was provided 550MW electricity against the demand of 1192MW. There was a shortage of 642MW in demand supply in the SEPCO region.

The demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company region was 2583MW against the supply of 1900MW, there was a deficit of 693MW between demand and supply.

The shortage in power generation is attributed to low hydel generation and shortage of fuel for thermal power plants. The average hydel generation was 4300MW on June 29,2022, the source added.