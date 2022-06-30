Pak ambassador presents credentials to Belgian King

Brussels PR – BRUSSELS: The Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, presented credentials to Philippe Leopold Louis Marie, the Belgian King, in a ceremony held at the Royal Palace of Brussels.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Belgian King.

Reaffirming the importance Pakistan attaches to its friendly relations with Belgium, the ambassador expressed his determination to work hard for building a more strong, vibrant and diverse partnership between Pakistan and Belgium.

King Philippe Leopold Louis Marie reciprocated the warm greetings and extended best wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.