Pak-Sri Lanka Int’l Savate Championship begins today

LAHORE -Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz has said that Savate is a new game in this region and Pak-Sri Lanka 3rd International Savate Championship will help a lot in promotion of the game among youth. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in the presence of DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Nadeem Qaiser, Omair Hasan, Tanveer Shah, Malik Iftikhar, Ms Ambreen, Sri Lankan Manager Prasad Wickramasinghe, Coach Lanka Rathnayake, Captain K Dilaxiny, Pak Coach Saeed Butt and Captain Daood Mirza, Asadullah Faiz said all the arrangements have been completed for smooth conduct of the event. “As many as 13 competitions (4 boys and 9 girls) will be organised during the event commencing today at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.” Prasad Wickramasinghe said: “We are very happy to visit Pakistan. This will be a very special championship because there will be more women than men in the event.”