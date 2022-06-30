Staff Reporter

Pakistan, UAE need to activate MoU on environment: Sherry

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) needed to activate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on environment matters. “Climate change is issue of the entire region and is causing pollution and public health problems,” said Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in a meeting with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi. The minister also congratulated the UAE Ambassador on hosting the upcoming COP28 Climate Summit. She said she informed the ambassador that the Federal Cabinet had approved the National Hazardous Waste Management Policy 2022.  The UAE Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to tackle climate change. The two sides agreed to work together for promotion of bilateral relations.

 

 

