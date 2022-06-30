Agencies

Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban on Islamabad’s Twitter accounts

UNITED NATIONS – A top Pakistani diplomat has urged the G-7 industrial countries, which are meeting at summit level in Germany, to demand from India to lift its “massive restrictions on information”, including all the Pakistan accounts New Delhi has blocked.  In a tweet on Tuesday, Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, pointed out that India, “in another display of hypocrisy”, had signed a G7 statement to “protect freedom of expression online and offline”. “Now,” he added, ” the G7 have the right and responsibility to demand that India lift its massive restrictions on information including all the Pakistan accounts Delhi has blocked. “This suppression of information violates India’s obligations under ICCPR (International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights) and is yet another sign of the escalating fascism enveloping RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ruled India,” the Pakistan envoy said. Earlier in Islamabad, the Foreign Office voiced alarm over the Indian government’s policy of blocking access to information after New Delhi asked social media giant Twitter to block the accounts of Islamabad’s diplomatic missions. The FO spokesperson, in a tweet on Monday, expressed deep concern over the “diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India”.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Finance ministry expects 14.5-15.5 percent inflation in June

Business

Govt taking measures for ease of doing business: Miftah Ismail

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.76 against dollar

Business

Govt asked to allow import of gold legally to discourage smuggling

Business

Stock market loses 467 points

Business

IT exports up by 25.45 per cent in 11 months: Amin

Business

Asian market losses driven by recession, inflation fears

Business

UoW organises Management Career Expo-2022

Business

SECP to allow licensed investment advisors to offer Employer Pension Funds

Business

Cnergyico partners with Unilever to enhance customer convenience

1 of 9,235

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More