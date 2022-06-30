Past in Perspective

“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come.

We have only today. Let us begin.”

–Mother Theresa

The world’s first mechanical clock is thought to have been tower clocks built in the region spanning northern Italy and southern Germany from 1270 to the 1300s. These clocks did not have dials or hands and instead, they told time by striking bells. The clocks used the suspended weights to move their wheels. They were two such weights, one to move the clock and the other to ring the bell. These three components have remained the essential elements of a watch; the power source, regulator and the escapement. The power source drives the timepiece, the regulator regulates the speed of the rotation and the escapement rotates the wheel in fixed intervals while constantly applying intermittent force to maintain the oscillation of the regulator.