Pervaiz Elahi to move SC against LHC verdict

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PMLQ) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision of re-counting of votes for the election of Punjab’s chief minister held on April 16, instructing that the votes of 25 dissident PTI lawmakers be excluded from the counting process.

Pervaiz Elahi consulted the legal team in which Ali Zafar Advocate, Monis Elahi, Raja Basharat, Samsam Bukhari, Ghazanfar Abbas Chahina, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir and other lawyers participated.

It was decided in the meeting that the decision of the Lahore High Court would be appealed to the apex court while the preparation of legal petition for this has been started.

During the meeting, it was briefed that 5 members of PTI have gone for performing Hajj, 6 members are abroad for necessary work and 5 members of PTI have not been notified by the Election Commission despite the decision of the High Court .There are many constitutional and legal ambiguities in the decision and the legal points will be placed before the apex court.