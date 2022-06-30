News Desk

PM invites Chinese companies to invest in renewable energy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is open to investment and coalition government is taking steps to remove all impediments for further facilitation of investors.

Talking to a delegation of Chinese state owned company NORINCO in Islamabad, he said deepening China-Pakistan economic cooperation is critical to Pakistan s socio-economic uplift.

He highlighted the significance of CPEC as transformational project for the mutual benefit and development of both the friendly countries.

He invited the Chinese companies to invest in renewable energy particularly the solar power in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated NORINCO for its role in Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project which is facilitating hundreds of thousands of commuters in Lahore on a daily basis.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the top Chinese leadership for their consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan particularly in current economic situation.

