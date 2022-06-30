PM Shehbaz to host lunch for Zardari, Bilawal as ANP, MQM-P express reservations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host luncheon for former president Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss matters related to the coalition government.

According to sources familiar with the development, PM Shehbaz is likely to take up reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) it has in regard to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Concerns of ANP as well as appointment of new Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are also likely to be discussed.

Meanwhile, ANP is considering leaving the ruling coalition as it accuses government of not implementing the agreement signed between the both sides.

A day earlier, MQM-P on Wednesday also warned the government that it wouldn’t take much time to sit on opposition benches from treasury benches.

MQM-P members Salahuddin and Qaim Khani said the MQM-P had paid a heavy political price for the government. They said there is no electricity in our city Hyderabad and the airport is inactive while the railway is being destroyed. This attitude will not make this government work. “The budget did not give any priority to projects in our areas,” they said.