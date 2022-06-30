Staff Reporter

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, gutka

BADIN – Police in its continued drive against criminals and drug peddlers on Wednesday arrested an accused and recovered gutka and raw material. On the directives of SSP Shah Nawaz Chachar, SHO Talahar police station Saeed Amed Channa acting on a tip-off conducted raid on gutka factory and arrested Muhammad Rafiq Jat and recovered 3210 packets of gutka. In another drive, SHO Talhar police station arrested two drug peddlers and Ali Ahmed Machi and recovered 110 gram marijuana and 600 packets of gutka. Police, meanwhile have registered cases against the accused under control of Narcotics act.

