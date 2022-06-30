Proactive disaster risk management vital to manage climate disasters: Sherry

ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with support of Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH) and UN in Pakistan organised multi-hazard based National Simulation Exercise (SIMEX) from June 28 to 29, 2022 here at Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman graced the closing session of the exercise as chief guest and delivered remarks on the occasion. Relevant officials from NDMA, PMD, WAPDA, NHA, SUPARCO, Armed Forces, PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA, ICT, and Emergency Response Agencies as well as UN agencies participated in the exercise. The two-day long SIMEX was also attended by representatives of NGOs and INGOs & donor community in Pakistan.

During SIMEX, the syndicates were subjected to simulated disaster situations entailing to a medium scale earthquake; and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), riverine/rain induced flooding/Cloud burst leading to urban flooding. Subsequently, the syndicates were assessed/evaluated on contingency and emergency response plans and humanitarian/relief actions.

In her keynote address, Sherry Rehman appreciated the efforts of NDMA and the UN in Pakistan for spearheading such an exercise to evaluate preparedness level, disaster management and the way forward. She said that Pakistan is on the frontlines of a climate changes with floods, landslides, torrential rains, GLOF events, and earthquakes, therefore, producing systematic and proactive disaster risk management is crucial to managing the ongoing climate calamities.

The minister urged the stakeholders to enhance the capacities of local communities to deal with crises at the grass root level and replicate simulation exercises at provincial level.

In his concluding remarks, the chairman NDMA lauded the level of participation and performance of relevant federal and provincial authorities & departments in simulation exercises. While underlining the importance of the exercise, he said that SIMEX had provided an opportunity to improve our national response mechanism and these kinds of exercises would be continued in future. He assured NDMA’s support and cooperation to all stakeholders to reduce the risk and impacts of disaster.

At the end, the minister distributed certificates among the participants of SIMEX.