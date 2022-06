PSF Jr Squash Circuit reaches semis stage

LAHORE – The PSF Junior Squash Circuit No 2 has reached the semifinals stage as the quarterfinals of different age group categories were decided at Mushaf Squash Complex on Wednesday. In the boys U-11, Syed M Hussain beat Jasim 3-1, Qasim Yar Khalil beat Malik Muhammad 3-2, Faizan Khan beat Harmas Raja 3-1 and Mamoon Khan beat M Hamza Khan 3-1. In boys U-13, Ahmed Rayyan beat Umar Usmani 3-0, Rehan Alamgir beat Saifullah Bahadur 3-0, Huzaifa Shahid beat Abdullah Zaman 3-1 and Shahzaib beat Rayyan Bahadur 3-0. In boys U-15, Azan Ali beat Mubeen Khan 3-2, Mustafa Irfan beat Haris Zahid 3-2, Ubaid Ullah beat Ibrahim Zeb 3-0 and Umair Arif beat Usman Tahir 3-1. In boys U-17, Huraira Khan beat Zain Anwar 3-2, Ibrahim Mohib beat Moeen Ud Din 3-1, Hikmatyar beat Abdullah Nadeem 3-2 and Abdullah Nawaz beat Zuraiz Naeem 3-0. In boys U-19, Anas Ali beat Anas Dilshad 3-1, Khaqan Malik beat Mehmood Mehboob 3-1, M Ammad beat Usman Nadeem 3-0 and Nouman Khan beat Ahad Shaukat 3-2. In girls U-19, Sana Bahadur beat Luiza Aftab 3-1, Zohra Abdullah beat Sunzil Safdar 3-0, Tayyaba Abbas beat Nimra Batool 3-0 and Mehwish Ali beat Sehrish Ali 3-0.