PTI approaches IHC seeking permission for protest

ISLAMABAD – The PTI on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek permission for a procession and protest at parade ground Islama-bad on July 2.

The PTI moved the petition through its leader, Ali Nawaz Awan and adopted that the district administration had refused to grant the permission for a political gathering. The petitioner had named federation, IGP and deputy commissioner ICT as re-spondents in the case.  It said that the protest was a basic right of the citizen and prayed the court to direct city administration to grant approval for the procession.

 

