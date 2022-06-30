News Desk

PTI govt responsible for current power outages, inflation: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed the government’s resolve to steer the country out of current challenges.

Talking to the media persons here on Thursday, he said the previous government of PTI is responsible for current power outages and inflation in the country.

The minister said that the PTI government failed to sign long term contracts for LNG procurement when it was available at cheap rates. He regretted that the issue of LNG procurement was rather politicized by the previous government.

He said gas powered electricity plants of 3500 megawatts are closed today due to negligence and incompetence of PTI government.

Planning Minister said the present government is working tirelessly to reduce the difficulties of the masses.

