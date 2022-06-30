PTI trying to snatch Punjab’s mandate again: Maryam Nawaz

Following the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision of re-counting of votes for the election of Punjab’s chief minister, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday while taking a dig at PTI said that they are trying to stop the Punjab CM election to snatch Punjab’s mandate once again.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the people [PTI] who pushed Punjab into crisis are in trouble because they are trying to stop the Punjab CM election to snatch Punjab’s mandate through rigging once again.

“Attempts to end the government have created fear to complete their vote count,” she added.