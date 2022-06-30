News Desk

PTI trying to snatch Punjab’s mandate again: Maryam Nawaz

Following the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision of re-counting of votes for the election of Punjab’s chief minister, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday while taking a dig at PTI said that they are trying to stop the Punjab CM election to snatch Punjab’s mandate once again.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the people [PTI] who pushed Punjab into crisis are in trouble because they are trying to stop the Punjab CM election to snatch Punjab’s mandate through rigging once again.

“Attempts to end the government have created fear to complete their vote count,” she added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

COAS Gen Bajwa calls on Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

National

Pervaiz Elahi to move SC against LHC verdict

National

‘Nine-vote lead’, Atta Tarar expresses optimism for Hamza’s victory

National

CTD Arrests 11 ‘Terrorists’ in Punjab

National

Sindh Govt to Bear Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s Treatment Expenses

National

Sh Rasheed Fears ‘Chaos’ in Punjab By-Polls

National

Another Shock: Nepra Raises Electricity Rate by Rs7.90

Islamabad

Punjab govt increases laborers minimum wage to Rs25,000

National

Bilawal Bhutto Inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Karachi

National

Chaudhry Shujaat Denies Supporting Hamza as CM Punjab

1 of 8,490

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More