Punjab CM election: Raja Basharat hopes courts open tonight

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat while announcing to challenge the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court said that 24 hours has been given by the court to conduct the election for the Punjab Chief Minister but there are many constitutional and legal ambiguities in the decision, and he hopes that courts can open tonight.

Talking to the press conference flanked by Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi and others,Raja Basharat said that at present the House is not complete because 5 members of PTI have gone for performing Hajj, 6 members are abroad for necessary work and 5 members of PTI have not been notified by the Election Commission despite the decision of the High court.

“There are many constitutional and legal ambiguities in the decision and we will place our concerns before the apex court and hope that courts can open tonight,” he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that we have high hopes from the courts and we will seek time from the Supreme Court to take the election process forward because the house is not complete.

“We have not decided to boycott the election of the Chief Minister and the news about the boycott of the election is baseless and full of lies,” he added.

On the other hand, the Punjab Assembly Secretariat issued the assembly schedule as per the order of the Lahore High Court.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, the session of the Punjab Assembly will begin on July 1 at 4 pm.