Rain with wind-thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad and coastal districts of Sindh during the next twelve hours.

However, hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi thirty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty-one, Quetta twenty-six, Gilgit eighteen, Murree twenty-one and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar twenty-two degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-nine, Leh fourteen, Pulwama twenty-one, Anantnag and Baramulla twenty and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned of urban flooding in various cities of the country from next week, as monsoon rains are expected to commence Thursday.

