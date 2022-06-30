Rains to subside extremely hot weather conditions

ISLAMABAD – The weather experts have warned the authorities to take precautionary measure in view of the upcoming heavy monsoon rainfall starting from June 30 that may trigger landslides and urban flooding in the vulnerable parts of the country.

The rain, on one hand, would help subside the prevailing extremely hot weather conditions in the country by decreasing temperatures while, on the other hand, the rainwater will prove as beneficial for the sowing of rice crop.

According to the Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) forecast, the rain will be result of moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal entering in up-per parts of the country from Wednesday which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.