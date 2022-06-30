Ruling coalition enjoys thin majority as Hamza’s fate hangs in balance

The political atmosphere in Punjab has heated up, with ongoing number game clash between the ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the election for Chief Ministership. However, the ruling coalition is still at lead with a total of 176 members.

The number game in Punjab:

At present, the Punjab Assembly has 371 members.

PTI has 158 seats after 25 deviant members were de-seated by the Election Commission.

It may be recalled that 25 PTI members casted their vote in favor of Hamza Shahbaz during the Chief Ministerial election.

While PTI had challenged the aforementioned in Supreme Court (SC) and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). As a result of which the ECP had de-seated 25 PTI members for voting in the Chief Ministerial election.

It is pertinent to mention that if PTI got five reserved seats again, it will have 163 members in the Punjab Assembly. It also has the support of 10 members of the PML-Q.

On the other hand, the PML-N has 164 seats in the Punjab Assembly. It also has the support of seven members of the PPP, four independent members and one member of the Rah-e-Haq Party. Thus, the strength of the ruling coalition in the House becomes 176.

Furthermore, by-elections are being held on July 17 for 20 seats. If PTI wins 13 of these seats, it can form a government in Punjab once again.