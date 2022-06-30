News Desk

Rupee gains ground against US dollar, recovers by 27 paisa

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs350 per tola and was sold at Rs141,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs141,850 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs121,313 against its sale at Rs121,613 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs111,204 against its sale at Rs111,480, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1550 and Rs 1,328.87 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $22 and was sold at $1804 against its sale at $1826, the association reported.

