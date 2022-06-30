Rupee gains Rs1.76 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs 1.76 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 205.11 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 206.87.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 204 and Rs 206.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro depreciated by Rs 3.40 and closed at Rs 215.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 219.03. The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.96 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 250.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 253.99. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 48 paisas to close at Rs 55.84 and Rs 54.66 respectively.