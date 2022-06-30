SACM opens 5MW feeder line 

PESHAWAR – Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries & Commerce Abdul Karim Khan inaugurated 5MW independent feeder line on Wednesday at KPEZDMC Jalozai Economic Zone (JEZ) to provide uninterrupted power supply to industries establishing in JEZ.

During the visit, SACM also inaugurated JEZ Tube Well, Main Entrance Gate and Target Arms Industry with an initial investment of Rs12 million and appreciated the efforts of KPEZDMC management towards realisation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s agenda of industrialisation.

whereby providing job opportunities to the locals and resulting in inclusive economic prosperity in the province.

Jalozai Economic Zone is a 257 acres zone and is located 30km from Peshawar and 145km from Islamabad connecting both Motorway M1 and GT Road. JEZ is a game changer for the region that will generate 10,000 direct and 41,200 indirect employment opportunities with an expected investment of Rs6,360 million upon colonisation, changing the economic outlook of the region.