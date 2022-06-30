Seminar on mines industry’s issues held

Peshawar-To highlight issues and challenges faced by the mines industry and create awareness on professional ethics and safety courses, a one-day seminar on ‘Occupational health and safety in mines’ held here on Wednesday.

The seminar was organised by the Society of Mining Engineers (SME) in collaboration with Inspectorate of Mines, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Secretary Mines and Minerals, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Humayun Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address, Humayun Khan said mine owners as entrepreneurs, government, mine workers and academia are main stakeholders that are critical for sustainable development of mines industry. However, there is a need of implementers rather than planners, and to fulfil that there is a need to get support of the academia as universities are the breeding grounds of innovative ideas.

He assured support of the Mines and Minerals Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the mining engineering graduates for their projects having market utility.

The VC UET Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain appreciated the efforts of the SME and Inspectorate of Mines, KP for conducting the seminar.

He said the main issue in the mines industry is lack of standard quality of minerals and gems. Endowed with tremendous metallic and non-metallic natural minerals and are not able to exploit them fully. He urged the participants to take joint projects that have artificial intelligence technology to add value to the mines industry.

He assured full support to the Department of Mines and Minerals, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for carrying joint research projects and provision of equipment at the state-of-the-art laboratories at Centre for Gems and Jewellery and Mining Engineering Department.

Dr Ishaq Ahmed, Chairman Mining Engineering Department said, as one of the oldest departments of UET Peshawar is accredited under the Outcome Based Education by the Pakistan Engineering Council. He said the department has produced brilliant graduates who are serving in government departments and contributing to the mining industry.