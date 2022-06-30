Senate body told 3 cops killed, 100 injured in PTI march

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday was informed that three police officials got killed and 100 injured, whereas six cars got damaged on May 22, 2022 during the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’.

Police personnel are also citizens of Pakistan, who enjoy equal constitutional guarantees including the ‘invoilability of dignity of man’; IGP Islamabad and AIG Operations Punjab briefed the Committee with regards to the alleged brutality by the police to stop the ‘Haqeeqi Azaadi March’.

Additional inspector general of police, Punjab told the committee that 43 FIRs were registered in this connection and 11 people were nominated, 112 were arrested and 204 were granted bail. The inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad informed that ICT police only took preventive measures such as anti-riot methods and tear gassed the marchers to safeguard and secure the life and property of residents of Islamabad for public safety and maintenance of public order, in the light of judgement and orders of the Supreme Court.

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights met under the Chairmanship of Senator Walid Iqbal to take briefing on the ‘harassment and brutal assault’ on the parliamentarians and political workers in gross violation of the fundamental freedom, guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan, here at the Parliament House. The Committee noted that the same agenda was discussed previously in the Senate Committee for Interior and the stance on the matter by the relevant departments is the same, however, the objective behind the matter to be taken up again involved a thorough discussion on violation of fundamental guaranteed rights purely on humanitarian grounds, abstained from politically motivated agendas. The committee was also of the view that no individual cases should be discussed and defended on political rationale as this will not fulfil the spirit of the Human Rights Committee, where every human should be treated equally. The Committee chairman reiterated that the matter is taken up in order to ensure that the state organisations should work in line with the constitutional guarantees.

IGP Islamabad says onus is on public that they should behave with police the way they want police to behave with them

The matter was discussed at length and all the representatives of relevant departments gave their views on the subject in hand. Senator Ifran-ul-Haque Siddique narrated his incident of arrest on 26th July 2019 which according to him, had no legal status and was one of its own kind. The Human Rights Committee chairman ordered to conduct an inquiry into the incident and sought a report.

The Committee, while discussing also reviewed the nature of protest and conduct of the marchers over the years especially of the year 2014, and during tenures of various governments and gave analysis of each. National Commission for Human Rights maintained that the fundamental freedom guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan should not infringe right of an individual to freedom of movement and speech, however it should be necessarily within the parameters of law. While discussing the police behaviour and conduct, the inspector general of police said that the onus is on the public that they should behave with the police the way they want police to behave with them.

The meeting was attended by Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Tahir Bizinjo, Falak Naz, Seemee Ezdi, Quratulain Marri, Gurdeep Singh, Saleem Mandviwala and Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui.