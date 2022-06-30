News Desk

Sh Rasheed Fears ‘Chaos’ in Punjab By-Polls

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday warned of ‘anarchy’ in case of repeat of incidents of stealing of ballot boxes and kidnappings of presiding officers (POs) witnessed during local bodies’ (LBs) polls in Sindh on Sunday, (June 26, 2022) in the by-elections to be held in Punjab on July 17, 2022.

Talking to the media at F-8 Kutchery in Islamabad, he said democracy would be harmed and the country’s economy would suffer if such incidents recurred during the by-polls.

“Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) must have realized Sunday that it had made a mistake by joining the coalition government,” he said, adding, “Same must have been the case with the Awami National Party (ANP).”

Rasheed said what was witnessed in Sindh yesterday was pure violence and killings of people.

Earlier, the court of district and sessions judge approved the bail before arrest applications of Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi and Khurram Nawaz in the case of damage to public properties during the PTI long march in lieu of bonds of Rs5, 000 each.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI trying to snatch Punjab’s mandate again: Maryam Nawaz

National

CTD Arrests 11 ‘Terrorists’ in Punjab

National

Sindh Govt to Bear Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s Treatment Expenses

National

Another Shock: Nepra Raises Electricity Rate by Rs7.90

Islamabad

Punjab govt increases laborers minimum wage to Rs25,000

National

Bilawal Bhutto Inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Karachi

National

Chaudhry Shujaat Denies Supporting Hamza as CM Punjab

National

Bilawal Meets PM Shehbaz, Discuss Coalition Issues

Lahore

PML-N files intra-court appeal against orders for notification of PA reserved seats

Lahore

Ruling coalition enjoys thin majority as Hamza’s fate hangs in balance

1 of 8,489

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More