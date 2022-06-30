News Desk

Sindh Govt to Bear Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s Treatment Expenses

Sindh govt has announced to bear all expenses of MQM-P leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s treatment.

Naveed had suffered a brain hemorrhage today morning, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh government has written a letter to the hospital Kunwar Naveed is admitted, and informed them that all medical expenses of the MPA will be borne by the provincial government.

“You are requested to please provide treatment to the above said respected MPA at Government expenses, and submit bill/vouchers for the process of the payment,” the letter said.

The MQM-P MNA suffered a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday morning and was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital.

Sources say that the Naveed suffered from a brain hemorrhage due to high blood pressure.

Kunwar Naveed Jameel Kunwar is a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh since August 2018.

Previously, he had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from April 2015 to May 2018.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PTI trying to snatch Punjab’s mandate again: Maryam Nawaz

National

CTD Arrests 11 ‘Terrorists’ in Punjab

National

Sh Rasheed Fears ‘Chaos’ in Punjab By-Polls

National

Another Shock: Nepra Raises Electricity Rate by Rs7.90

Islamabad

Punjab govt increases laborers minimum wage to Rs25,000

National

Bilawal Bhutto Inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Karachi

National

Chaudhry Shujaat Denies Supporting Hamza as CM Punjab

National

Bilawal Meets PM Shehbaz, Discuss Coalition Issues

Lahore

PML-N files intra-court appeal against orders for notification of PA reserved seats

Lahore

Ruling coalition enjoys thin majority as Hamza’s fate hangs in balance

1 of 8,489

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More