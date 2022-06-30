SSP Traffic Islamabad awards prizes to cops over best performance

ISLAMABAD – The Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Wednesday awarded officials for showing excellent performance on roads to control traffic rush and to facilitate the commuter.

Those awarded for showing good performance include Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Khan, Zaheer Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Khalid, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Saleem, Faheem, Allah Bakhsh, Muhammad Ilyas, Abid Hussain, Awal Zaib, and Bilawal Saleem.

Accountability process will continue in the department and those showing good performance will be encouraged.

Special measures are being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city. Implementation on traffic rules is crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and committed to ensure safe road environment in the city.