Our Staff Reporter

SSP Traffic Islamabad awards prizes to cops over best performance

ISLAMABAD – The Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Wednesday awarded officials for showing excellent performance on roads to control traffic rush and to facilitate the commuter.

Those awarded for showing good performance include Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Khan, Zaheer Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Khalid, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Saleem, Faheem, Allah Bakhsh, Muhammad Ilyas, Abid Hussain, Awal Zaib, and Bilawal Saleem.

Accountability process will continue in the department and those showing good performance will be encouraged.

Special measures are being taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and make Islamabad accident-free city. Implementation on traffic rules is crucial to bring down accident rate, he said and committed to ensure safe road environment in the city.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Finance ministry expects 14.5-15.5 percent inflation in June

Business

Govt taking measures for ease of doing business: Miftah Ismail

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.76 against dollar

Business

Govt asked to allow import of gold legally to discourage smuggling

Business

Stock market loses 467 points

Business

IT exports up by 25.45 per cent in 11 months: Amin

Business

Asian market losses driven by recession, inflation fears

Business

UoW organises Management Career Expo-2022

Business

SECP to allow licensed investment advisors to offer Employer Pension Funds

Business

Cnergyico partners with Unilever to enhance customer convenience

1 of 2,914

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More