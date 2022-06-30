APP

Stock market loses 467 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 467.89 points, a negative change of 1.12 percent, closing at 41,297.73 points against 41,765.62 points on the last working day. A total of 142,192,900 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 257,163,743 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.347 billion against Rs 7.708 billion on last trading day. As many as 316 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 124 of them recorded gain and 168 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 14,377,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.09, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 11,615,500 and price per share of Rs 1.36 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 7,563,500 and price per share of Rs 4.25. Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 69.33 per share, closing at Rs 993.83 whereas the runner up was Colgate Palm, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs47.99 to Rs2,247.99. Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 190 per share closing at Rs 5,800 followed by Premium Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 49.90 to close at Rs 690.10.

 

