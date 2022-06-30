Supply of flour at subsidised rates going on in KP: Chief Secy

Peshawar- Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Wednesday said that supply of flour at government subsidised rates is going on in the province for which a subsidy of Rs35 billion has been given in the budget for the financial year 2022-23.

Presiding over a meeting on the supply of government subsidised flour, Shahzad Bangash said that teams have been formed for the supply of flour. The meeting was attended by Secretary Food, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Agriculture, Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit and other concerned officials.

Briefing the meeting, the Secretary Food said that KP Food Department has increased the annual wheat procurement target from 1.1 million metric tons to 1.4 million metric tons as compared to last year and procured 9 lac metric tons of domestic wheat instead of 9 lacs last year.

He said that in previous years, the Food Department had procured 55% domestic and 45% foreign wheat.

This year, the quantity of foreign wheat has been reduced to 35% while domestic wheat has been increased to 65%. For the financial year 2022-23, the provincial government has allocated Rs35 billion for subsidising flour.

For this, the supply of subsidised flour from 1614 registered dealers and about 50 mobile points across the province has started uninterruptedly from June 13, 2022. Under the supervision of district administration and the Food Department, flour is distributed at government subsidised rates through mobile sale points so that cheap flour can be provided to the people in a transparent manner.

A green bag has been introduced for clear identification of subsidised flour. 20kg of government subsidised flour is being sold at Rs980 and 10kg at Rs490. The district administration has been directed to take stern action against wholesalers and hoarders to control inflation.

On the occasion, KP Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the district administration and the food department and issued instructions to continue operations.

Director PMRU said that an inspection was carried out in which 137 people were detained. 2165 shops were sealed while FIRs were registered against 886 persons and a fine of Rs157 million was imposed.

Giving further briefing, the Director PMRU said that this year the delivery of subsidised flour has started in June instead of August and September. He said that flour mills have provided about 570,728 bags of 10 and 20kg in the month of June in which 450,566 bags have been provided to the nominated dealers while 91,442 bags have been provided through mobile sale points.

Similarly, 542,008 bags of 10 and 20kg have been sold to the public at subsidised rates. He said that 33,510 metric tons of flour has been provided from local and Punjab mills and 7,564 trucks were in use for the supply of flour to the people and added that the supply of subsidised flour to the citizens would continue throughout the year.