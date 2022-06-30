News Desk

Three bogies of train derailed in Khanpur

Three bogies of Awami Express train derailed on Thursday in Khanpur as the train was travelling from Peshawar to Karachi. Due to the incident, the traffic on down track was suspended.

According to details, the incident took place at City Park. However, no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, the reason of the incident is still unknown.

As per the railway management, track will be operational in three to four hours. A relief train has been sent from Rohri to the place of the incident.

