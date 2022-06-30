News Desk

Todd Robinson calls on Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad

US Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd D. Robinson called on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad on Thursday.

They emphasized the need for a broad-based dialogue to promote relations between Pakistan and the United States.

They also discussed the prevention of money laundering, drug trafficking, and illegal human trafficking.

The Assistant Secretary commended Pakistan’s efforts to curb money laundering and drug trafficking. He said the US will continue to provide technical and financial assistance to Pakistan for drug prevention.

