United Kings-A clinch 1st Federal Cup Men’s Basketball title

LAHORE – United Kings-A outclassed Bulls-B by 17-12 to clinch the first-ever Federal Cup 3×3 Men’s Basketball Tournament that was organized by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) in collaboration with CDA/MCI at F-6, Multi-Purpose Sports Centre, Islamabad.

In the first semifinal, United Kings-A outpaced Timber Wolves-A 14-7 while in the second semifinal, Bulls-B outsmarted Raptors-B 17-10. In the women’s final, Lycans-A outlasted Bahria-A 8-3 to lift the Federal Cup. In the first semifinal, Bahria-A overcame Lycans-B 6-2 while in the second semifinal, Lycans-A thumped Bahria-A by 8-3. PBBF President Brig (R) Iftikhar Mansoor was the chief guest and distributed cash prizes and souvenirs amongst the winning and runner-up teams. FBBA Secretary Dr Ouj-e-Zahoor said that the game of basketball is growing fast in the country especially in federal capital. “The FBBA is trying to provide the best opportunities to its players and conducting a good number of events throughout the year. Hopefully, the boys will work harder and win laurels for FBBA and for their homeland at international events.”