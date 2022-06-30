Our Staff Reporter

United Kings-A clinch 1st Federal Cup Men’s Basketball title

LAHORE – United Kings-A outclassed Bulls-B by 17-12 to clinch the first-ever Federal Cup 3×3 Men’s Basketball Tournament that was organized by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) in collaboration with CDA/MCI at F-6, Multi-Purpose Sports Centre, Islamabad.
In the first semifinal, United Kings-A outpaced Timber Wolves-A 14-7 while in the second semifinal, Bulls-B outsmarted Raptors-B 17-10. In the women’s final, Lycans-A outlasted Bahria-A 8-3 to lift the Federal Cup. In the first semifinal, Bahria-A overcame Lycans-B 6-2 while in the second semifinal, Lycans-A thumped Bahria-A by 8-3. PBBF President Brig (R) Iftikhar Mansoor was the chief guest and distributed cash prizes and souvenirs amongst the winning and runner-up teams. FBBA Secretary Dr Ouj-e-Zahoor said that the game of basketball is growing fast in the country especially in federal capital. “The FBBA is trying to provide the best opportunities to its players and conducting a good number of events throughout the year. Hopefully, the boys will work harder and win laurels for FBBA and for their homeland at international events.”

More Stories
Business

Finance ministry expects 14.5-15.5 percent inflation in June

Business

Govt taking measures for ease of doing business: Miftah Ismail

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.76 against dollar

Business

Govt asked to allow import of gold legally to discourage smuggling

Business

Stock market loses 467 points

Business

IT exports up by 25.45 per cent in 11 months: Amin

Business

Asian market losses driven by recession, inflation fears

Business

UoW organises Management Career Expo-2022

Business

SECP to allow licensed investment advisors to offer Employer Pension Funds

Business

Cnergyico partners with Unilever to enhance customer convenience

1 of 3,270

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More