Our Staff Reporter

Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Head visits Railway station Hyderabad

HYDERABAD – Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Syed Saghar Hussain Zaidi visited Pakistan Railway Hyderabad station to know the problems and difficulties facing by passengers. Following the instructions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Sagar Hussain Zaidi visited Pakistan Railway Hyderabad Station. He directed the concerned officers of the railways to provide all possible facilities to the passengers and ensure cleanliness at the railway station and provision of basic facilities in the waiting area.
He inspected the various stalls set up at the railway station and reviewed the quality of various food items and also got information about their prices. Assistant Director, Federal Ombudsman’s Office Azizuddin Masood, Munir Ahmad Abbasi, Assistant Registrar, Waqas, Assistant Station Master, Hyderabad Railway, Dr. Akram, Medical Officer, Zulfiqar Jokhio, Commercial Inspector and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

