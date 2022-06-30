Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eid ul Azha to be celebrated on July 10

KARACHI – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Wednesday announced that the Zilhaj moon was not sighted in Pakistan and Eid ul Azha will be celebrated in across the country on July 10 (Sunday). Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon. Addressing a press conference, Azad said no testimony of the moon being sighted was received from any part of the country. The first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added. “May God grant the blessings of the upcoming days to the entire Islamic world and this beloved country of mine,” he said.