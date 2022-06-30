Staff Reporter

Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eid ul Azha to be celebrated on July 10

KARACHI – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Wednesday announced that the Zilhaj moon was not sighted in Pakistan and Eid ul Azha will be celebrated in across the country on July 10 (Sunday). Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held in Karachi after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon. Addressing a press conference, Azad said no testimony of the moon being sighted was received from any part of the country. The first day of Zilhaj would fall on July 1 (Friday), he added. “May God grant the blessings of the upcoming days to the entire Islamic world and this beloved country of mine,” he said.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Finance ministry expects 14.5-15.5 percent inflation in June

Business

Govt taking measures for ease of doing business: Miftah Ismail

Business

Rupee gains Rs1.76 against dollar

Business

Govt asked to allow import of gold legally to discourage smuggling

Business

Stock market loses 467 points

Business

IT exports up by 25.45 per cent in 11 months: Amin

Business

Asian market losses driven by recession, inflation fears

Business

UoW organises Management Career Expo-2022

Business

SECP to allow licensed investment advisors to offer Employer Pension Funds

Business

Cnergyico partners with Unilever to enhance customer convenience

1 of 9,235

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More